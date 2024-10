Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a tragic incident, five members of a family were charred to death after a fire erupted in a building in the Chembur area of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Sunday. The fire broke out in a Ground plus one (G+1) structure at around 5 am. According to the information, the fire caught the meter box and soon spread to other parts of the building.

There was a shop on the ground floor and the family lived on the upper floor.