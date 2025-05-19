Fire breaks out in security scanner at Maharashtra Assembly, short circuit suspected A minor fire caused by a short circuit broke out at the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday afternoon, but was quickly extinguished with no injuries, and legislative operations continued as scheduled.

Mumbai:

A minor fire broke out at the Maharashtra Assembly (Vidhan Bhavan) in Mumbai’s Nariman Point on Monday afternoon, causing brief concern before being quickly extinguished by the fire brigade. The blaze, which reportedly originated from a security scanning machine, is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire occurred in the ground-floor entry checking room of the Vidhan Bhavan complex, affecting electrical wiring, installations, and the switchboard. Fortunately, the blaze was confined to this area, preventing any significant damage to the building.

The fire was first reported around 3:00 PM, and firefighters managed to bring it under control by 3:06 PM, ensuring that the situation did not escalate. Visuals of smoke emerging from the building spread quickly on social media, sparking public concern. However, authorities reassured the public that the fire was minor and did not spread to other parts of the Assembly.

“Fortunately, the fire was limited to the electrical section and did not escalate. There are no casualties, and the situation is now fully under control,” an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed.

In the aftermath of the incident, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the short circuit. They are also assessing any potential damage to the building's electrical systems. Additional safety checks are being conducted to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Despite the brief disruption, legislative proceedings at the Assembly continued as scheduled, with no impact on the day’s operations. The quick response by the fire department and the containment of the fire ensured that the Maharashtra Assembly could resume normal functioning without delay.