Fire breaks out in basement of Mumbai's BKC Metro station, train services suspended

In the latest development, a fire broke out at Mumbai Metro's BKC station on Friday, following which the train services have been temporarily suspended. The fire erupted at Entry/Exit A4 due to which a thick cloud of smoke filled the metro station. The fire brigade has been rushed to the spot and the dousing operation has been started.

Providing details, Mumbai Metro took to X and said, "Train services at BKC Metro Station have been fully restored at 14.45 hrs. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and thank all passengers for their patience and understanding. Your safety remains our top priority."

No injuries were reported in the blaze that erupted around 1.10 pm. It was confined to wooden sheets, furniture, and construction material at a depth of 40-50 feet from the station in Bandra East, causing heavy smoke in the area, they said.

"There is no report of injury to anyone," a civic official said. Subsequently, eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the fire was covered from all sides, he said.

Along with the personnel of the Mumbai fire brigade, those from the Mumbai police force, Adani Power, 108 Ambulance, Public Works Department (PWD), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) local administrative ward, gathered at the spot for the firefighting operation.