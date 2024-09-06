Massive fire breaks out at seven-storey Times Tower in Mumbai, 9 fire engines at spot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

A massive fire broke out in a building on Friday in Mumbai. The incident occurred in the Times Tower building located in Lower Parel West, Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) reported that at least nine fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway.

According to officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far and emergency teams are working to control the blaze and ensure the safety of the building's occupants. The fire brigade has declared it a level 2 (major) fire.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.