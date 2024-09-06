Friday, September 06, 2024
     
  Massive fire breaks out at seven-storey Times Tower in Mumbai, 9 fire engines at spot

Massive fire breaks out at seven-storey Times Tower in Mumbai, 9 fire engines at spot

As per the information, the fire broke out in the Times Tower building in Kamala Mill compound of Lower Parel area around 6.30 am.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Mumbai
Updated on: September 06, 2024 7:59 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

A massive fire broke out in a building on Friday in Mumbai. The incident occurred in the Times Tower building located in Lower Parel West, Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) reported that at least nine fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway. 

According to officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far and emergency teams are working to control the blaze and ensure the safety of the building's occupants. The fire brigade has declared it a level 2 (major) fire. 

This is a breaking story. More details to be added. 

