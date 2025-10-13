Fire breaks out in Golden Crush building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, fire tenders rush to the spot | Video The fire is reported to be Level 2. According to reports, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the 9-story building.

Mumbai:

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday afternoon, officials said. The blaze erupted around 2:35 pm at Golden Crush Business Park, located on LBS Marg near Shreyas Talkies.

According to reports, the fire has been classified as a Level II incident and is believed to have originated on the ground floor of the nine-story building.

Fire tenders, police, and other emergency agencies rushed to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway.

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.