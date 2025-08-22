Electric Vehicles exempted from toll on Atal Setu in Mumbai: All you need to know The Maharashtra government has announced toll exemption for electric vehicles on Atal Setu -- India's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The exemption covers electric cars and buses operated by both state transport units and private players.

Mumbai:

In a significant development, Electric Vehicles (EVs) will now be exempted from paying toll on the Atal Setu, formerly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which is India’s longest sea bridge. An official confirmed the development on Friday, stating the state's push towards sustainable mobility. According to a notification issued by the Maharashtra Urban Development Department, the exemption will cover electric four-wheelers and electric buses, including those run by state transport undertakings as well as private operators.

Decision under Motor Vehicles Tax Act

The decision has been taken under provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958, and partially modifies an earlier order from January 31 this year that imposed toll on all categories of vehicles using the 21.8-kilometre sea link and its approach roads.

Public interest decision operationalised

Earlier in May, the state Home Department decided to extend toll exemption to electric cars and buses in the larger public interest. The latest notification has now operationalised this decision at the Shivaji Nagar and Gavan toll plazas along the bridge.

About Atal Setu

It is to be noted here that the Atal Setu was inaugurated in January 2024. It connects Sewri in South Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. As a vital connector for both passenger and commercial traffic, the bridge has quickly become a key lifeline for Mumbai's transport network. Stretching across 21.8 kilometers, the Atal Setu directly links Sewri in South Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. Of this, nearly 16.5 kilometers runs over the sea, making it the longest sea bridge in India. The bridge has six lanes and is designed for high-speed travel, significantly cutting down travel time for daily commuters as well as long-distance travellers.

