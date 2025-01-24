Eknath Shinde urges party workers to prepare for municipal elections: ‘Must achieve landslide victory'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: As the local body and municipal elections are fast approaching, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde called upon party workers 'Shiv Sainiks' to work towards achieving a landslide victory in the upcoming local self-government elections and emphasised the importance of securing a win from the municipal corporation to the gram sabha level.

"We have to capture everything from the municipal corporation to the gram sabha. We have to win big in all local self-government bodies," Shinde said, exuding confidence in the party's victory. Shinde expressed optimism that the party would secure a two hundred per cent victory and urged his party workers to tap into their inner strength.

"For a Shiv Sainik, nothing is impossible. We have twelve elephants in our wrist, and we can achieve anything," Shinde said, instilling a sense of determination and resolve among the party workers.

Shinde called for unprecedented dedication and efforts from all party members, promising to work tirelessly for the people of Maharashtra. Addressing a gathering, Eknath Shinde said, "No party has won such a victory in history so far. Therefore, the responsibility on us has increased."

He highlighted the importance of this milestone, urging his party members to ramp up their efforts. "From now on, we will have to work twice as fast, even four times. For this, we are ready to work day and night," he assured.

Shinde echoed a strong message of unity and determination, stating, "With the support of all of us, the saffron of Shiv Sena will continue to fly high."

On the 99th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena chief, sharply criticised Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of abandoning the founding leader's principles for personal gain in politics.

"You left the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray in 2019 only for a CM chair. You trampled on Balasaheb's thoughts, so you have no moral right to talk about the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial," said Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde was speaking at the 'Shivoutsav' function organised by Shiv Sena at Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday evening to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde, said, "I received the opportunity to serve the people of Maharashtra wholeheartedly for two and a half years. At the same time, the recognition I received as a beloved brother of 2.4 crore sisters in the state is greater than all positions."

He further asserted, "Self-respect is more important to us than any chair." Highlighting the influence of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde stated, "This self-respect has been taught by Balsaheb."

He went on to criticise Uddhav Thackeray and said, "However, those who trampled on Balasaheb's thoughts have no moral right to talk about the memorial."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the achievements of the current government while calling for a renewed commitment to the Shiv Sena party.

Shinde highlighted significant milestones including the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, attributing these accomplishments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He urged party members to extend their reach to every household in Maharashtra as the state prepares to commemorate Balasaheb Thackeray's birth centenary next year. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated, "Balasaheb's dream was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."

He highlighted the recent investment agreement signed in Davos, valued at Rs 15 lakh crore, as evidence of the government's commitment to economic growth in Maharashtra. Shinde urged party members to engage with the community, declaring, "This year, Shiv Sena should reach every household and the hearts of the people."

He laid out a clear mission: "Our mission is Shiv Sena in every village and Shiv Sainik in every house."

Reflecting on recent electoral victories, Shinde noted that Shiv Sena UBT won 20 seats out of 97 contests while Shiv Sena secured 60 seats out of 80.

He reinforced the importance of these results by stating, "The people of Maharashtra have confirmed whose Shiv Sena is the real one."

