Eknath Shinde takes a swipe at Uddhav's 'wounded lion' remark, likens Amit Shah to 'Wagh Nakh'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, responded strongly to Uddhav Thackeray's criticism from the previous day. Speaking to the audience, Shinde said, "Amit Bhai, whenever you visit Mumbai, it seems to cause discomfort to some people here. Certain individuals say they will bring out the 'Wagh Nakh' (tiger claws) for Amit Shah. But let me remind them that holding the 'Wagh Nakh' requires the courage of a lion, and Amit Shah has it."

Response to "jhaad ki patti" comment

Referring to Uddhav Thackeray's statement where he mocked Amit Shah by asking, "What kind of a leaf from the tree is he?" Shinde quipped, "Let me clarify to him—it's called Jamal Ghota."

Political pressure grows

The exchange reflected the growing political rivalry in Maharashtra, with Shinde aligning firmly with the BJP. The comments have sparked debates as both sides gear up for the upcoming elections.

Further reactions from Uddhav Thackeray’s camp are anticipated, keeping the political landscape in Maharashtra heated.

