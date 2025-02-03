Eknath Shinde gives Cabinet meetings a miss amid political upheavals in Maharashtra | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Eknath Shinde did not attend the meeting held on February 3, and the seat beside Devendra Fadnavis can be seen vacant.

Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government came into power after much political upheaval around who will take up what office. Reportedly, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state has been “angry” and was even absent from the first cabinet meeting that was held on Monday. Ekanth Shinde, who formerly was Maharashtra’s CM, is apparently unhappy over the controversy going on regarding the appointment of Guardian Ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts.

The meeting saw the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and second Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, although from the Shinde Shiv Sena party's side Minister of State Yogesh Kadam and other ministers also attended the meeting.

BJP has used Eknath Shinde: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray from the Uddhav Thackeray faction have been continuously attacking Eknath Shinde over his anger. Sanjay Raut has already said that BJP has used Eknath Shinde and now BJP will sideline Shinde.

Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray also told the media that it is being heard that some MLAs in Shinde Shiv Sena want to form a separate faction and this faction will join BJP sooner or later or will prepare its own leadership.

Uday Samant's name is being said to be at the forefront who will now replace Eknath Shinde in Shiv Sena, although Uday Samant has been denying this from the beginning and calling this absurd news.

Eknath Shinde’s Sena faction refutes allegations

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is also responding to the allegations being made against Uddhav Thackeray's party. Shinde faction’s leader and cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat said that this is absolutely absurd news, on the contrary, some MLAs and MPs of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena are in touch with us and when the right time comes, Eknath Shinde will induct them into the party.

Such absurd news is being planned to divert attention from all these things, the leaders claimed. BJP leader and cabinet minister Nitesh Rane has also responded to the allegations of Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray and said that Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray should first take care of their own house and their party and then talk such nonsense, no one is going to remain in their party.

BJP interfering in Shinde’s home district Thane

The third big reason for Shinde’s anger can be traced to the BJP’s constant interference in Thane, the home district of Eknath Shinde, which is considered to be his stronghold.

In Thane district, BJP is activating Ganesh Naik, who was once a strong leader of Shiv Sena and has also been senior to Eknath Shinde, but he did not get along with Shinde from the beginning. Now Ganesh Naik is ready to take charge of Thane district, so Eknath Shinde is said to be upset with this.

Reportedly, this is the reason why Shinde is no longer present in important meetings of the Maharashtra government. At the cabinet meeting on Monday which witnessed Shinde’s absence, departments related to the social sector were discussed, in which schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana were discussed.

The chair of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde placed next to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was seen vacant. Eknath Shinde was at his residence in Thane throughout the day.