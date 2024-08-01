Eknath Shinde announces Rs 1 crore to Swapnil Kusale for winning Bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two Deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Thursday congratulated shooter Swapnil Kusale for clinching a Bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at Paris Olympics 2024. The CM announced Rs 1 crore to Kusale, saying he has made the country proud.

"Swapnil made Maharashtra proud with his great success at the Paris Olympics 2024..! Congratulations to the family of Swapnil Kusale. Today, contacted Kusale's family via telephone from the Ministry Hall. All the necessary support will be provided for the further progress of Swapnil's shooting. Kusale has been able to reach this success only because of the strong support from the Kusale family. His hard work in the last 12 years has given the country and the state significant success in the field of sports," Shinde posted on X.

It is a matter of pride that Kusale, who belongs to Maharashtra, has brought laurels to the country through his achievements in the world of sports, the CM said and extended his wishes for the shooter’s future endeavours in the sport.

Fadnavis also spoke to Suresh, father of Swapnil Kusale to congratulate on the success of his son.

Kusale clinched the first-ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking the country's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games here on Thursday. All three medals so far for India have come in shooting events.

Pawar, head of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, said Kusale, who hails from Kolhapur district, had fulfilled Maharashtra’s dreams.

“Congratulations to our very own Kolhapur boy on bringing glory to the country by winning a bronze medal in the 50m air rifle shooting. I salute his determination and hard work. May you continue to shine and keep making Kolhapur and the whole of India proud,” Pawar said.

The 28-year-old has been competing in international events since 2012 but had to wait 12 years to make his Olympics debut at the Paris Games.

(With PTI inputs)