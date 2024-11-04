EC orders transfer of Rashmi Shukla, DGP Maharashtra with immediate effect amid 'tapping phones' row

Follow us on Image Source : X/@TRUPTIGARG DGP Maharashtra Rashmi Shukla

Acting on the complaints from Congress, Shiv Sena (Thackeray) and other parties, the Election Commission of India ordered the transfer of Rashmi Shukla, DGP Maharashtra with immediate effect. The poll body directed to Chief the Secretary to hand over her charge to the next senior most IPS officer in the cadre.

The Chief Secretary has also been directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by 05.11.2024 (1 pm ) for appointment as DGP Maharashtra.

During a recent review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had expressed concern over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked DGP Shukla to ensure a strict clampdown on such incidents. The recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique led to a political furore. He was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra East on October 12.

Remove DGP Rashmi Shukla, Congress Patole urges ECI

Her removal comes days after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to remove Director General of Police Shukla.

In his letter to the ECI, Patole alleged Shukla was a controversial officer who had sided with the BJP, and her continuing in office would raise doubts about holding polls fairly and in a transparent manner.

Patole said the ECI had ignored the Congress' request to remove Shukla but had accepted similar requests from the BJP to remove the top cops of opposition-ruled West Bengal and poll-bound Jharkhand.

The Congress had written letters on September 24 and October 4 seeking Shukla's removal and a party delegation had reiterated the demand when ECI officials visited Mumbai on September 27, Patole said.

"Shukla has allegedly instructed police commissioners and district police officers to file cases against opposition leaders and harass them. The police machinery is reportedly obstructing opposition leaders and workers, pressuring and threatening them. Rashmi Shukla's approach has been controversial in the past, as she was involved in the phone tapping of opposition leaders and has had cases registered against her," he said in the letter.

"After the BJP came to power, Shukla was appointed to the DGP post, and even after her retirement, her tenure was extended irregularly. For a transparent and fearless election atmosphere, it is essential to remove controversial DGP Rashmi Shukla, who allegedly assists the ruling party. The Election Commission should take immediate action to remove her," Patole said.

(With PTI inputs)