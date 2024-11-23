Dindoshi Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Sunil Prabhu get a hattrick?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dindoshi Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE.

Dindoshi Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Saturday (November 23). Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has fielded Sanjay Nirupam's name for the Dindoshi seat. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu contested from Dindoshi. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar fielded Rajendra Tanaji Sasane from the Dindoshi seat.

Ajit Pawar led NCP fielded Narahari Jirwal and Sharad Pawar's NCP gave a ticket to Sunita Charoskar from the Dindoshi seat.

The Dindoshi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Dindoshi is one of the Assembly seats of Maharashtra. It is a suburb in Malad. The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Prabhu won the Dindoshi constituency in 2019. In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Prabhu registered a win in the Mulund constituency. In 2009, Rajhans Singh Dhananjaysingh of the Congress party registered his victory from the seat.

Dindoshi Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,56,300 voters in the Dindoshi constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91,869 voters were male and 64,187 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 241 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dindoshi in 2019 was 44 (43 were men and 1 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Dindoshi constituency was 1,59,556. Out of this, 94,123 voters were male and 65,141 were female. There were 292 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mulund in 2014 was 48 (32 were men and 16 were women).

Dindoshi Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Prabhu won the seat with a margin of 44,511 votes. He was polled 82,203 votes with a vote share of 52.61%. Sunil defeated NCP candidate Vidya Chavan, who got 37,692 votes (24.13%). MNS candidate Arun Dhondiram Surve stood third with 25,854 (16.55%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,52,970 and VBA candidate Siddharth Atmaram Kakde was in the fourth position with 3,326 votes (2.13%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Prabhu won the seat. He was polled 56,577 votes with a vote share of 35.47%. Congress candidate Rajhans Singh got 36,749 (23.04%) and was the runner-up. Sunil Rajaram defeated Sangale by a margin of 25,339 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,58,379. BJP candidate Mohit Kamboj came in third with 36,169 votes (22.67%), and MNS candidate Shalini Jeetendra Thackeray was in the fourth position with 14,662 votes (9.19%).