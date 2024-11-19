Digras Assembly Election: Can Shiv Sena's Sanjay Rathod retain his stronghold for third consecutive time?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Digras Assembly Election 2024: Sanjay Rathod Vs Manikrao Thakre

Digras Assembly Election 2024: Maharashtra is abuzz with political activity as the state gears for its assembly elections, set to take place on November 20. With results scheduled to be announced on November 23, the political landscape is heating up, and the Digras Assembly constituency has emerged as a key battleground. Digras is one of the Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. The constituency is a general category seat. The Shiv Sena and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. The battle for this seat has drawn significant attention, with two prominent leaders vying for dominance: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Sanjay Rathod and senior Congress leader Manikrao Govindrao Thakre.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Rathod Vs Congress' Manikrao Thakre

Sanjay Rathod, a prominent Shiv Sena leader and the sitting MLA from Digras, is seeking to retain his stronghold for the third consecutive time. Known for his grassroots connection and influence in the Yavatmal district, Rathod represents the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. His campaign focuses on continuity in development projects and addressing agrarian issues, a key concern for voters in this largely rural constituency. Meanwhile, Congress leader Manikrao Govindrao Thakre has entered the race, adding a competitive edge to the contest. A former MLA from the neighbouring Darwha constituency, Thakre represented the Indian National Congress in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 1985 to 2004.

When will Digras vote?

The Digras constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Digras Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Digras will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Digras Assembly constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Rathod won the seat with a margin of 63,607 votes. He was polled 136,824 votes with a vote share of 60.60 % and defeated Sanjay Deshmukh who got 73,217 votes (32.43 %). In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Sanjay Rathod won the seat and was polled 121,216 votes with a vote share of 60.10%. NCP candidate Vasant Vishvasrao Ghuikhedkar got 41,352 votes (20.50 %) and was the runner-up. Rathod defeated Vasant Vishvasrao Ghuikhedkar by a margin of 79,864 votes.