Dhule and Nandurbar Local Body Polls Result: Counting underway, who will win? Dhule, Nandurbar results live: In the Nashik Division alone, elections were held for 49 urban local bodies, comprising 45 Municipal Councils and four Nagar Panchayats.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has conducted elections for 288 urban local bodies across the state, including 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats, spanning all six administrative divisions. Polling was held on December 2 amid extensive arrangements, with over 1.07 crore voters exercising their franchise across nearly 13,355 polling stations. In the Nashik Division alone, elections were held for 49 urban local bodies, comprising 45 Municipal Councils and four Nagar Panchayats.

Dhule election results live

Under the Nashik Division, Dhule district went to polls for four urban local bodies. These included three Municipal Councils, Dondaicha Varwade (26 seats), Shirpur Varwade (32 seats) and Pimpalner (20 seats) and one Nagar Panchayat at Shindkheda with 17 seats. In total, Dhule district has 78 Municipal Council seats and 17 Nagar Panchayat seats.

The elections witnessed keen interest, with major political parties and local groups contesting for control of these strategically important councils. Results are yet to be declared.

Nandurbar election results live

Nandurbar district saw polling across four Municipal Councils Shahada (29 seats), Nandurbar (41 seats), Nawapur (23 seats) and Taloda (21 seats). Unlike Dhule, there are no Nagar Panchayats going to polls in Nandurbar this time.

The district accounts for a total of 114 Municipal Council seats.

Nandurbar Corporator Final Results

BJP - 0

Shiv Sena Shinde - 8

NCP AP –0

Congress – 0

Shiv Sena UBT -0

NCP SP –

Others –