Dharavi mosque case: Provocative videos shared to call outsiders for protest, minister assures action

Image Source : PTI Provocative videos shared to call outsiders for protest

In a shocking revelation in the Dharavi Mosque case, the Mumbai Police, on Saturday said that the people were called from outside to protest against the action on the controversial mosque. According to police, provocative posts and videos were made and shared on Friday night to gather the outsiders.

When the BMC team reached to take action on the illegal construction of the temple, chaos erupted and stones were pelted against the police. According to police, there was a mob of about 5,000 people which included the outsiders. Mumbai Police is identifying these people.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha reacts

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha asserted that the demolition of illegal construction will take place at any cost. He said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will demolish the illegal construction after seven days. Expressing anguish over the stone pelting, he said, "How long will the incidents of constructing an illegal mosque and pelting stones at the police be tolerated?"

Protest outside mosque

Tension prevailed in Dharavi slum on Saturday after hundreds of local residents gathered on a road and opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan to pull down an alleged illegal portion of a mosque, an official said. A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation, he said.

"A team of BMC officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi around 9 am to demolish alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. Soon, a large number of local residents gathered at the spot and stopped the civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located," the police official said.

"Later, hundreds of people also assembled outside the Dharavi police station located there and squatted on the road to protest against the civic body's move," he said. Heavy police 'bandobast' has been deployed and the situation is under control, the official said. A delegation from the mosque, BMC officials and Dharavi police are currently holding talks to resolve the issue, he added. Dharavi, a densely-populated colony, is considered Asia's largest slum.

(Reported by: Dinesh Maurya)