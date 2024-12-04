Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM tomorrow, BJP rolls out invitation card | FIRST LOOK

The BJP core committee in a meeting held on Wednesday finalised the name of Devendra Fadnavis before the party's Maharashtra legislature party meet, sources said.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 12:50 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 13:20 IST
Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to take oath as Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday released the official chief minister oath taking ceremony’s invitation card. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader  Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Fadnavis’ name was finalised in the  BJP's core committee meeting held on Wednesday before its Maharashtra legislature party meet, sources said. 

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Fadnavis were present in the BJP's core committee meeting. The BJP appointed Sitharaman and Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting.

Ahead of the legislature party meet, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3 pm on Wednesday to stake claim to form a government in the state.

Fadnavis on Tuesday met caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, 'Varsha’,  the first in-person meeting since their discussions in Delhi last week for government formation.

While the hour-long meeting's details remain unclear, some political observers view it as an outreach effort by the BJP to placate an ally which is weighing its options, while others believe it served as a preliminary discussion regarding the swearing-in ceremony set for December 5.

Preparations are in  full swing for the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Thursday at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as nearly 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters. Several Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states are also expected to attend the ceremony.

MLC polls: MVA's key dinner meet to discuss strategy as 12 candidates in fray for 11 seats

MLC polls: MVA's key dinner meet to discuss strategy as 12 candidates in fray for 11 seats

Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM tomorrow, BJP rolls out invitation card | FIRST LOOK

Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM tomorrow, BJP rolls out invitation card | FIRST LOOK

BJP leader Prasad Lad has said the ceremony will be a "historic moment" for Maharashtra. "The event will be telecast live across the state wherever LED screens are available," he said.

It is also being hinted that the portfolio distribution among the three allies will witness disagreements. Earlier, Sena leaders had said that as per the ‘convention’ of alliance politics, their party should get the home portfolio if the CM post went to the BJP.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

