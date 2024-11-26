Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
  4. Devendra Fadnavis to remain Maharashtra CM for full 5 years, Shinde might become Deputy CM: Sources

Devendra Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra. Fadnavis is considered as the front runner for the post of the chief minister, succeeding incumbent Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: November 26, 2024 16:44 IST
Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis
Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis

After leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, now the murmurs have intensified for the Chief Minister's post. Interestingly, Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning tendered his resignation as CM, thus paving the way for Devendra Fadnavis to take the top post. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister following the results of the assembly elections. Shinde submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The Governor asked Shinde to serve as caretaker CM till the new chief minister is sworn in.  

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won a landslide victory in the elections bagging 235 seats in the 288-member assembly.

According to sources, there are two scenarios which are being worked upon. In the first scenario, Eknath Shinde will be the deputy Chief Minister under leadership of Devendra Fadnavis for the full five years. And there will be no rotation in two and half years. Just as Fadnavis worked as deputy Chief Minister for two and a half years, similarly Eknath Shinde will also remain in the government as CM's deputy. According to sources, there is a possibility that Shinde may be given the Ministry of Urban Development or PWD, which is a huge ministry. Schemes like Samridhi Mahamarg is the contribution of this ministry. Speculations are also ripe that Ajit Pawar can be given Finance Ministry and he will also remain DY CM. 

Home Ministry to remain with BJP with Devendra Fadnavis taking the charge.

And in the second scenario which is brewing in the political air is that Eknath Shinde's close aides Uday Samant, Shambhuraje Desai, or Deepak Kesarkar may become deputy Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde may move to New Delhi in the coming time.  

The BJP won 132 seats in the recent assembly elections while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Several smaller outfits are also part of the coalition.

 

