Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta's first reaction after Maharashtra oath: 'Samundar laut kar aa gaya'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Amruta Fadnavis

Soon after the Maharashtra CM oath-taking ceremony, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis issued her first statement and said 'Samundar Laut Kar Aa Gaya'.

The statement from Amruta fadnavis comes after Devendra Fadnavis said in the assembly stating: "Mera paani utarta dekh mere kinare pe ghar mat basa lena. Main samandar hun laut kar wapis aaunga," which roughly translates to, "Don't build a house on my shore after seeing my water receding. I am an ocean, and I will come back."

After the oath ceremony, Amruta Fadnavis said, "I am happy. Devendra ji has taken oath as CM for the third time today. He has served the people and will continue to do so in future too..."

"I believe today is a very auspicious and good day for Maharashtra. Mahayuti has taken a pledge to dedicate themselves to the service of the people and the progress of the state in the coming days. This brings me immense happiness," says Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Amruta Fadnavis added that it is a beautiful day when Devendra ji has become MLA for the 6th time and for the third time he has got the CM post. "We are happy about it but the sense of responsibility is greater," she said.

Notably, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, while leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a grand ceremony in south Mumbai’s sprawling Azad Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the Mahayuti alliance were present at the ceremony, which took place almost a fortnight after results of the assembly elections were declared on November 23.

The ministry will be expanded next week, ahead of the winter session of state legislature in Nagpur, sources told PTI.

Those present included Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief ministers of various NDA-ruled states were also present, including Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohan Yadav and Pramod Sawant. Leading lights from Bollywood and India Inc, including Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani, were among those present at the ceremony.