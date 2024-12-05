Devendra Fadnavis political journey: From youngest Nagpur mayor to three-time Maharashtra CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at a grand ceremony, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries attended. NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde also took oath as deputy chief ministers. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai and Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the the oath of office to Fadnavis and his deputies.

Take a look at political journey of Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the political stalwart of Maharashtra, who rose from humble beginnings to become a key figure in Maharashtra politics. The 54-year-old leader, whose career has been marked by a blend of resilience and strategic manoeuvring, will lead the state for the third time as chief minister following a decisive showing of the BJP in the assembly polls.

Fadnavis' political journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From serving as an obscure corporator to becoming the youngest mayor of Nagpur, he has strengthened his status as a prominent leader within his party.

Notably, he is only the second Brahmin to serve as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, following the Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi. His ascent began in earnest ahead of the 2014 assembly elections, where he garnered significant support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

Fadnavis: Nagpur's gift to the country

PM Modi famously referred to him as "Nagpur's gift to the country" during a campaign rally, underscoring the confidence placed in Fadnavis.

Son of Jan Sangh and later BJP leader late Gangadhar Fadnavis, whom his fellow Nagpur politician and former BJP chief Nitin Gadkari calls his "political guru", Devendra cut his teeth in politics at a young age when he joined Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students wing of RSS, in 1989.

Devendra Fadnavis became mayor at 22

Devendra Fadnavis became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body at 22 and its youngest Mayor in 1997 at the age of 27. Fadnavis contested his first assembly election in 1999 and won. There was no looking back for him as he won three subsequent assembly elections.

Unlike many leaders across the political spectrum in Maharashtra, Fadnavis has remained untainted by accusations of corruption.