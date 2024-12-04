Fadnavis on Maharashtra Deputy CM post for Shinde: 'Requested him that he remains with us'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra government formation: Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (December 4) said that he had requested Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to remain with them in this new government. However, it is still uncertain whether Shinde will assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

54-year-old Fadnavis was today unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the chief minister for a third time.

'Requested him that he remains with us'

In a press conference of Mahayuti leaders, Fadnavis said, "Yesterday, I met Eknath Shinde and requested him that he remains with us in this new govt. We told us that this is the wish of Shiv Sena as well as all the Mahayuti MLAs. I am hopeful that he will remain with us. Over the past 2.5 years, we (I, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) have taken all the decisions collectively and even today, for us, this post is a technical thing for us. We will take all the decisions collectively."

Shinde on Deputy CM post

When asked if he and Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs, the Shiv Sena chief said, "Wait till evening."

Replying to Shinde, Pawar said, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait."

Replying to NCP chief Pawar, Shinde said, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."

Mahayuti leaders meet Maharashtra Governor

Mahayuti leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and others met Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who invited Devendra Fadnavis to form the next government in the state.

Fadnavis also thanked Shinde who recommended his name as the Chief Minister. "We met the Governor and gave him letters of support of BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and other Mahayuti alliance partners. I want to thank CM Eknath Shinde, who as Shiv Sena chief, recommended my name as the Chief Minister. Along with that, NCP chief Ajit Pawar has also given a similar letter of support. The Governor has invited us to form a government," he said.

Swearing-in ceremony on December 5

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on December 5 at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5:30 pm on December 5, in the presence of PM Modi at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. We will decide by evening who all will take oath," he added.

Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Thursday at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as nearly 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters. Several Union Ministers and 19 chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states are also expected to attend the ceremony.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far.

