Image Source : CMO MAHARASHTRA (X) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Anna Hazare in Ahmednagar.

Maharashtra news: The chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis met Anna Hazare in Ahmednagar today (December 22). CM Fadnavis was on a visit to Ahilyanagar on Sunday where he interacted with the anti-corruption movement leader.

This was Devendra Fadnavis' first visit to Ahmednagar after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. To welcome Fadnavis, Anna Hazare came to the helipad.

Anna has also invited Fadnavis to visit Ralegan Siddhi.