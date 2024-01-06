Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
'Will establish 'Sanatan Dharma pathshala': Man who bought Dawood Ibrahim's plot in Ratnagiri

Dawood Ibrahim, a wanted accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is believed to be living in Pakistan.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash Mumbai Updated on: January 06, 2024 10:28 IST
Two pieces of land belonging to family members of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were sold for more than Rs 2 crore at an auction on Friday. Advocate Ajay Shrivastav, who purchased a property of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the auction has now said that he will established 'Sanatan Dharma pathshala' like he did earlier. One of the properties with a reserve price of Rs 15,440 received the highest bid of Rs 2.01 crore. A total of four properties, located at Ibrahim's ancestral Mumbake village in Khed tehsil of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, were auctioned.

The auction had been organised by the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, said an official. No bids were received for two of them while the remaining ones received four and three bids, respectively, the official said.

"...I will establish a school here later. I established 'Sanatan Dharma pathshala' at the bungalow of Dawood Ibrahim which I purchased in 2020..," Shrivastav said. 

The same person emerged as successful bidder for both properties, but the authorities did not disclose his name. One of the participants told the media later that the successful bidder was a Delhi-based lawyer.

Land bearing survey no. 617 (Hissa No. 13-B), measuring 170.98 square meters, received the highest bid of Rs 2.01 crore, while another piece of land, bearing survey no. 842 (Hissa no. 13-B) and measuring 1730 square meters, fetched the highest bid of Rs 3.28 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 1,56,270. The auction took place at the Aayakar Bhavan in south Mumbai which houses offices of the Income Tax department.

