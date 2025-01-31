Conspiracy to frame CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde during Uddhav Thackeray govt? SIT formed to investigate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an alleged conspiracy to frame CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other Mahayuti leaders during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. According to reports, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Mumbai will head the SIT team.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report to the government in 30 days.

The move came after a businessman, Sanjay Punamiya, claimed the media has aired sting operations in which a former police officer, during a telephonic conversation, said the former Mumbai Police chief was preparing to get Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde arrested. The arrest, he claimed, would be linked to a case against him. Following the claims, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar demanded that a SIT be set up to investigate the conspiracy.