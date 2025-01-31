Friday, January 31, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Conspiracy to frame CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde during Uddhav Thackeray govt? SIT formed to investigate

Conspiracy to frame CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde during Uddhav Thackeray govt? SIT formed to investigate

The SIT has been asked to submit its report to the government in 30 days.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Published : Jan 31, 2025 21:00 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 21:42 IST
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis
Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an alleged conspiracy to frame CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other Mahayuti leaders during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. According to reports, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Mumbai will head the SIT team. 

The SIT has been asked to submit its report to the government in 30 days.

The move came after a businessman, Sanjay Punamiya, claimed the media has aired sting operations in which a former police officer, during a telephonic conversation, said the former Mumbai Police chief was preparing to get Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde arrested. The arrest, he claimed, would be linked to a case against him. Following the claims, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar demanded that a SIT be set up to investigate the conspiracy. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement