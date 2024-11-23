Colaba Assembly Election Results LIVE: Will Rahul Narwekar retain his seat against Congress' Heera Devasi?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Colaba Election Results 2024

Colaba Assembly Election Results LIVE: The Election Commission of India is all set to announce the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. In the next few hours, the poll body will make it clear that who will win the Colaba seat. Incumbent BJP MLA and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeks re-election for a second consecutive term. Narwekar, who won the Colaba seat in 2019 with a strong 53.85 percent vote share, faced a tough challenge from Heera Navji Dewasi of the Congress.

The BJP contested the election in alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s NCP and other smaller parties. On the other hand, in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) were in alliance.

Colaba Assembly Constituency

The Colaba Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 187 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Colaba is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Colaba Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,66,587 voters in the Colaba constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,55,265 were male and 1,11,319 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 130 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Colaba in 2019 was 77 (75 men and 2 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Colaba constituency was 2,53,929. Out of this, 1,49,739 voters were male and 1,04,190 were female voters. There were 92 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Colaba in 2014 was 247 (141 men and 106 women).

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Narwekar won the seat with a margin of 16,195 votes (15.61%). He was polled 57,420 votes with a vote share of 53.85%. He defeated Congress candidate Ashok Arjunrao alias Bhai Jagtap, who got 41,225 votes (38.66%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VAB) candidate Jitendra Ramchandra Kamble stood third with 3,011 votes (2.82%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,06,630 (40%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raj K.Purohit won the seat. He was polled 52,608 votes with a vote share of 44.86%. Shiv Sena candidate Pandurang Ganpat Sakpal got 28821 votes (24.57%) and was the runner-up. Purohit defeated Sakpal by a margin of 23,787 votes (20.55%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,17,283 (46.19%). Congress candidate Annie Shekhar came in third with 20,410 votes (17.40%) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Patel Bashir Musa stood fourth with just 5,966 votes (5.09%).