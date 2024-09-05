CM Eknath Shinde on arrest of sculptor of Shivaji Maharaj's statue says 'everyone is equal before law'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After the arrest of Jaydeep Apte, the sculptor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, Maharahstra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday stated that everyone is equal before the law and Apte will now be investigated.

"I had said this earlier; everyone is equal before the law and he was bound to get arrested... Jaydeep Apte will now be investigated. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our god and what happened was very unfortunate. Politizing the matter is very unfortunate," CM Shinde said.

Jaydeep Apte was arrested from Thane

The statement from the chief minister comes after the sculptor of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jaydeep Apte, was arrested by police.

The Sindhudurg Police said that Jaydeep Apte was arrested from Thane and will be produced before the competent court later today.

Apte will be produced before competent court

The police officials said, "Sindhudurg Police has arrested sculptor Jaydeep Apte in connection with the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He has been taken from Thane to Sindhudurg and will be produced before the competent court later today."

Earlier, Chetan Patil, the structural consultant of the Shivaji Maharaj statue that collapsed in the Malvan area of Sindhudurg, was arrested from Kolhapur.

The FIR was registered under sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as confirmed by Sindhudurg Police.