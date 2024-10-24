Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
  Chunav Manch: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane says, 'India is a Hindu Rashtra, and no one can deny that'

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane participated in India TV's Chunav Manch.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: October 24, 2024 15:03 IST
Nitesh Rane
Image Source : PTI Nitesh Rane

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane, who is often seen giving controversial remarks, emphasised that India is a Hindu Rashtra and claimed that anyone who questions it would treated likewise. Justifying the communal clashes, the MLA said that whatever is happening is a 'reaction to the action.'

Recently, Nitesh Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in Ahmednagar district on September 1 in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad. Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over his recent speeches in which he allegedly threatened to hit Muslims by “entering mosques”

On Congress

'They have always done appeasement politics. They feel bad only when a Muslim is being targeted. They never feel bad for Hindus. They react only when Pakistan is being criticised. They like our neighbouring country." 

