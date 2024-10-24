Chunav Manch: UBT Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says MVA has been waiting for polls from past 2 years

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is coming back to power in Maharashtra Assembly Elections with a full majority. Aaditya Thackeray who filed his nomination papers on Thursday said that his party has been waiting for this opportunity (Assembly elections) for the last two years. Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are part of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state and INDIA grouping at the national level.

Highlighting the poor condition of Maharashtra, the young leader said that all the industries have also started leaving the state. Calling the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena the group of Ali Baba chaalis chor, Aaditya Thackeray said, 'They killed humanity when they broke Shiv Sena."

He also criticised the Eknath Shinde government for rampant corruption.

On MVA's CM face

Aaditya Thackeray said his father and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is the "most accepted face" in the state at present. Asked if he would like Uddhav Thackeray projected as the face of the alliance, Aaditya said, "If today there is a person who can lead the state in a unified manner, in an able manner, (then) yes, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray stands as one of the foremost people who can lead Maharashtra because we want someone who will speak about Maharashtrian pride. Seat-sharing talks of the MVA were proceeding in a better manner than those of the BJP and its "broken" allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, he claimed.

On Bangladesh cricket team

Aaditya Thackeray also questioned why the Centre was "going soft" on BCCI and allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to tour India when the minority Hindu community was facing violence in the neighbouring country.

On Hindutva

'BJP's Hindutva is subject to elections'

On Raj Thackeray, MNS

'Anyone who supports BJP is our Opponent and anyone who thinks betterment of Maharashtra can come along with us.'