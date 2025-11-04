Chembur school students barred from class over mehndi on hands, parents file complaint

Advertisement
St Anthony Girls High School students in Chembur, Mumbai were reportedly denied entry to their classes for wearing mehndi on their hands.

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Mumbai:

A controversy erupted at St Anthony Girls High School in Chembur, Mumbai, after 10–15 students were reportedly denied entry to their classes for wearing mehndi on their hands. Parents of students claim that last week they were not allowed to attend class because they had applied mehndi on their hands.

The incident sparked outrage among parents, who consider the school’s action discriminatory and unfair.

Complaint filed by parents 

Following the incident, parents submitted a written complaint to the Maharashtra Education Department. The department has issued a notice to the school administration, instructing them to respond by December 4.

The school administration has denied the allegations of discrimination. Officials stated that the students were asked to follow discipline rules, and no student was singled out or treated unfairly. The Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the matter and requested a detailed report from the school. 

