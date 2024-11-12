Maharashtra election: Working on mission to make 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didi', says PM Modi in Solapur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi at Solapur rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Maharashtra's Solapur on Tuesday and said the Centre is working on the mission to make three crore women 'Lakhpati didi'. He said that the Mahayuti government is working day, night to empower women and everyone is talking about Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana as it is an example of the government's commitment towards women.

"The Mahayuti government is working day and night to empower women. Everyone is talking about Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. It is an example of our commitment towards women. But Maha Vikas Aghadi went to the court to make sure that women do not get this...Today, we are keeping women at the centre of all welfare schemes of the government. We are working on the mission to make three crore women 'Lakhpati didi'," he said.

Earlier in the day during another poll rally, he launched a scathing attack on the opposition 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' over the growth in the state and accused the alliance of putting a break in the development of Maharashtra.

Likening the MVA as the 'biggest player of corruption,' the Prime Minister said that the MVA has done a 'PHD' in putting brakes and "stalling, hanging'' the development projects.

Addressing a rally in Chandrapur's Chimur, PM Modi said, "Maharashtra ka tez vikas Aghadi walo ki baski baat nai hai. MVA ne keval kaamo par break lagane mai PHD ki hai. Kaamo ko atkana, latkana aur bhatkana."

Taking a shot at the Congress, PM Modi said that the party has done a double PhD and is an expert in this concept of putting a break in the development works

"Ye Congress wale toh isme expert hai, 2.5 years mai inhone har vikas ki projects ko rokne ki koshish ki hai. Aghadi wale hai bhrashtachar ke sabse bade Khiladi," said PM Modi.

Raising a question to the audience, PM Modi asked whether the people of Chimbur will let the MVA put a pause on the development of the city.

"Kya aap inhe dobara loot ka licence milne denge kya? loot karne denge kya, khazana bharne denge kya??? Will you let the MVA put a break in the development of Maharashtra?" questioned the Prime Minister.

In a sharp remark, PM Modi said people of Chandrapur are the best witnesses to how "these Aghadi parties hinder progress".

"At what speed does the Mahayuti government work and how do these Aghadi people stop the work, who will know this better than the people of Chandrapur? People here have been demanding rail connectivity for decades, but the Congress and Aghadi people never allowed this work to happen," said PM Modi, while taking a swipe at the opposition alliance.

As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approach closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is intensifying. The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

The opposition MVA comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SCP).