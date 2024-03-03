Sunday, March 03, 2024
     
Maharashtra: CBI arrests NHAI general manager Arvind Kale in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered Rs 45 lakh cash, including the bribe of Rs 20 lakh, during a search operation following Kale's arrest, the officials said.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Nagpur
Updated on: March 03, 2024 15:45 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBI arrests NHAI general manager Arvind Kale in Rs 20 lakh bribery case.

The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said today (March 3). Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered Rs 45 lakh cash, including the bribe of Rs 20 lakh, during a search operation following Kale's arrest, the officials said. A case has been registered against Kale and 11 others, including the private company, they said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

