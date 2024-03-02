Delhi LG gives nod for CBI probe against AAP leader Satyendar Jain in extortion complaint

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: LG VK Saxena gives sanction for CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion complaint.

Delhi news: Delhi LG VK Saxena has granted sanction for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against former minister Satyendar Jain in a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said today (March 2).

Jain is accused of extorting Rs 10 crore from Chandrashekhar as protection money. A former director general of Tihar jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said. The LG has given his nod for a CBI inquiry against Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, they said.

Jain, a former home minister in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in May 2022 and is lodged in Tihar jail.

Satyendar Jain, along with former Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goel, is accused of running an extortion racket from Tihar Jail and demanding protection money from high profile inmates in various Delhi jails. Delhi LG, VK Saxena has sanctioned a CBI Inquiry u/s 17A of Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, against former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain for allegedly extorting Rs 10 crore from notorious conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was then lodged in Tihar Jail.

Jain, who was the Jail Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, is accused of running a high-profile extortion racket from Tihar Jail and demanding Rs 10 crore as “protection money” from Chandrashekhar to enable him to “live peacefully and comfortably in Jail”.

Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was also lodged in Tihar Jail where he had also influenced the jail officials into providing him with body massage and other VIP treatment.

Saxena, having given his sanction for the CBI inquiry, also referred the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs for necessary action in the matter. Notably, on 09.02.2024, the LG had also sanctioned a CBI inquiry against Raj Kumar, the then Superintendent of Tihar Jail, for extorting money at the behest of Jain and Sandeep Goel, the former DG of Tihar Jail.

The case pertains to the charges made by Sukash Chandrashekhar that Jain had extorted and received Rs 10 crore from him in various tranches during 2018-21. Jain was Minister (Jail) during this period in the AAP Government. The matter is being investigated by the CBI and the request for prosecution sanction had come through the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV), GNCTD, to the LG, who is the competent authority in the matter.

Apart from Satyendra Jain and Raj Kumar, Sukash had also accused Sandeep Goel and one Mukesh Prasad of extorting Rs 12.50 crore in various tranches during 2019-22 from him. Jain, Goel, Prasad and Kumar are accused of misusing their official positions as public servants in extending undue favour to Sukash Chandrashekhar and other high-profile inmates in Delhi Jails in lieu of valuable considerations.

ALSO READ: Money laundering case: SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till Jan 8