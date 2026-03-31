Case filed against organisers of Honey Singh's concert for using unauthorised laser lights in Mumbai

Mumbai:

A case was on Tuesday filed against organisers of Honey Singh's concert for using illegal laser lights in Mumbai. Illegal laser lights were used during Honey Singh's concert at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on March 28.

Despite prohibitions, promoters used laser lights

Despite police prohibitions, the promoters used the laser lights in close proximity to the airport zone. A case has been registered against Indrajit Singh, a representative of Tamannaz Worldwide.

The FIR filed by the police stated that, officially, the authorities were informed that approximately 12,000 people would attend the concert; however, the actual turnout ranged between 18,000 and 20,000.

Excessive crowd posed significant security challenge

Consequently, the excessive crowd size posed significant security challenges for the police, while the unauthorised use of laser lights also created a potential hazard for the airport zone.

The development comes as the Bombay High Court in September 2024 refused to ban laser lights in public places without scientific evidence of their harmful effects, following a PIL about their use in festivals. The court did note that police could take action if the lights are found to be hazardous.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh performed at the MMRDA Grounds on March 28, 2026, as part of his "My Story – India Chapter" tour. The concert made headlines due to chaotic scenes, including fans trying to breach security, and a video going viral of a woman attempting to climb a locked gate.

Also Read:

Honey Singh attracts crowd at Electronic Metro Station Noida Sector 63 as he feeds poor children