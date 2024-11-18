Canadian PM Trudeau admits govt could have acted faster on immigration, announces significant policy changes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

In a candid video released Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that his government could have moved more swiftly to address the flaws in Canada's immigration programs, which he said had been exploited by "bad actors" for financial gain. The comments came as Trudeau detailed upcoming changes to immigration policy, including substantial cuts to both permanent and temporary resident admissions.

Trudeau’s acknowledgement is a part of a broader shift in Canada’s immigration policy, which seeks to alleviate certain problems such as the housing crisis and inflation, that have been interpreted by a number of opponents as being caused by the increase in immigration. The updated policy also indicates there will be a 20% cut in permanent resident admissions, with an aim of 395,000 in 2025 instead of the 485,000 projected for this year. Furthermore, there is going to be a reduction in the population of temporary immigrants,, that is foreign workers and international students included, with the new target set for 2025-2026 standing at 446,000 per annum and non-permanent residents limited to 17400 only by 2027.

In the footage, Trudeau reminisced about the phase when all the countries were slowly recovering from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and how Canada helped the situation by letting in more and more immigrants than before. Although the influx of people was first needed to provide the labor force, he confessed that some big companies and universities took advantage of the system for their own benefit. “Some saw that as a profit, to game the system,” Trudeau acknowledged, noting that many colleges and universities used international students to make more money, while criminals preyed on desperate immigrants trying to find their way into the country.

"Looking back, when the post-pandemic boom cooled and businesses no longer needed the additional labor, we could have acted quicker to adjust," he added. The Prime Minister’s comments mark a significant shift in tone, acknowledging that the government's response to immigration challenges had been slower than it should have been.

As part of the immigration overhaul, the Canadian government has also ended the popular fast-track study visa program (SDS), which has been a gateway for many international students, particularly from India. With over 427,000 Indian students currently enrolled in Canadian institutions, the move is expected to have a substantial impact on the educational and immigration landscape.

In particular, Trudeau cited the ongoing local issues, especially the housing crisis in Canada, as justifications for the alterations. The revised immigration policy is expected to diminish the pressures placed on housing; estimates indicate that some 670,000 units may be rescued from the national housing deficit by the year 2027.

"Immigration is a cornerstone of Canada’s growth, but right now we need to stabilize our population growth while we build more housing and bring down costs for Canadians," Trudeau said in the video. He reassured viewers that the government plans to gradually increase immigration numbers again once the housing market stabilises.

The announcement comes at a politically sensitive moment for Trudeau’s Liberal government, which has been under increasing public pressure and criticism due to the cost of living and the affordability of housing. The latest poll shows a growing concern about the public appetite towards immigration policies, which were once the very fabric of Canada’s globalization. Extreme criticism has been levelled that increased levels of immigration are causing a shortage of houses as well as inflation. However, advocates of immigration say that such cuts will affect the long-term economic growth and standing of the country in the world.

With the federal elections of 2025 drawing nearer, the immigration debate is likely still to be a contentious issue. Public concerns with the Canadian government’s commitment to the public-welcoming stance of newcomers will be at play for Justin Trudeau’s government.