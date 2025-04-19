Can Raj Thackeray and Uddhav put aside differences for Maharashtra's greater good? The Thackeray family has been influential in Maharashtra's politics, and now Raj Thackeray has spoken out about the potential of a political alliance with Uddhav.

Mumbai:

In a recent podcast, filmmaker and director Mahesh Manjrekar interviewed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, where they discussed several pressing political issues, including the possibility of a political alliance between Raj Thackeray and his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena leader. During the conversation, Manjrekar posed a direct and provocative question regarding a potential collaboration between the two Thackeray cousins, asking whether they could set aside their differences for the greater good of Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray open to unity for larger goals

Responding to the question, Raj Thackeray remarked that he would not hesitate to work with Uddhav Thackeray if the purpose were significant enough. He emphasized that any differences or conflicts between them were relatively minor in comparison to the larger cause of Maharashtra's well-being.

"I don't see any major problem in working together if the objective is larger. Our disagreements are small and insignificant in the grand scheme of things. Maharashtra is too big, and the existence of Marathi people is what truly matters. Our issues shouldn't come in the way of this larger goal," Raj Thackeray explained.

A call for unity among Marathi leaders

Further elaborating, Raj Thackeray stated that the key issue was not just his personal willingness but whether Uddhav Thackeray and other political leaders shared the same vision. He expressed that political parties representing Marathi interests should come together to work for the greater good of the state.

"I believe that all political parties in Maharashtra, especially those representing the interests of Marathi people, should unite and start a single party to work towards the welfare of the state. We need to look at the bigger picture," Thackeray added.

No ego, just a bigger purpose

Raj Thackeray also made it clear that he does not bring his ego into the equation when it comes to working with others. Reflecting on his time with Shiv Sena, Thackeray said he had no issues working with Uddhav when they were part of the same party. However, he stressed that the willingness to cooperate must be mutual, and that any potential alliance would depend on whether it aligns with the people's desire and the state's needs.

"When I was with Shiv Sena, I had no problem working with Uddhav. The question is whether the other side is willing to work with me. If the people of Maharashtra want us to come together, they should voice it. I don't bring ego into small matters like this," said Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray’s statement highlights his openness to political cooperation but underscores the need for collective will and a larger objective that benefits the people of Maharashtra. His comments also suggest a possible shift in political dynamics in the state, where regional parties might consider uniting for the common cause of protecting Marathi interests. However, the ball seems to be in the court of Uddhav Thackeray and other political leaders to decide whether such an alliance can come to fruition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut responds

Following Raj Thackeray's comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut weighed in on the matter, stating, "Raj Thackeray has said that if there are any grudges between the two brothers, then I will keep my ego aside and will remove it (grudges) for the best interests of Maharashtra." He further clarified that Uddhav Thackeray has also expressed there are no grudges between them. "We are brothers, and if there are any, I will remove them. But, you should not give place in your home to the enemy of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT). If you agree on this, we will surely talk," Raut added, suggesting that any discussions for collaboration would be based on these principles.

This interview has ignited speculation about the future of Maharashtra's political landscape, with many wondering if the two Thackerays can set aside their differences for the good of the state.