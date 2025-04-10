Businessman shot at by bike-borne assailants in Mumbai's Chembur Police have launched an investigation and a search and cordon operation in Mumbai's Chembur after a firing incident was reported in the Signal area near Diamond Garden.

Gunfire once again echoed through Mumbai’s Chembur area after two unidentified assailants on a motorbike opened fire on a 50-year-old builder near Diamond Garden. The victim, Sadruddin Khan, also known as Sadru, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Zen Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Police sources revealed that Khan is allegedly connected to the oil mafia and has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, primarily involving oil theft and related offences.

The shooting occurred while Khan was en route to his home in Belapur, travelling in a black vehicle along the Sion-Trombay highway. Chembur Police have registered a case against the unidentified attackers and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify the culprits. The investigation is ongoing.

CP Zone 6 Navnath Dhawale says, "An incident of firing has been reported at Diamond Garden signal around 10 pm... When a car stopped at the signal, two bike riders fired on the person in the car. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital and is now out of danger ..."