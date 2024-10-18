Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter makes emergency landing in Satara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter made an emergency landing on Friday in Satara. The incident was reported when Eknath Shinde’s helicopter was flying from his native place Dare in Satara district to Pune.

Giving details, Samir Shaikh, SP of Satara District said the weather was clear in Pune and Satara but after taking off, suddenly some cloud formed, there was no turbulence or emergency call by the pilot but as a precautionary measure pilot decided to take back the helicopter to the origin.

He stated that the helicopter came back and landed within 5 minutes around 4 pm and then Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took the road route to travel to Pune Airport."

