Bombay HC slams Manoj Jarange over Maratha quota protest: 'Not peaceful, city brought to standstill' A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad conducted a special hearing of the case filed by the Amy Foundation against the quota protest.

Mumbai:

Bombay High Court on Monday slammed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been holding a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, seeking reservation for the Maratha community. The HC said the Jarange-led protest was not peaceful and had violated all the conditions under which he was granted a permission, PTI reported.

The court noted that the entire city was brought to a standstill and key places in south Mumbai were surrounded by protesters.

Jarange kickstarted his protest on Friday seeking 10 per cent reservation for Maratha community. He sought Marathas be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

He also argued that his demand was constitutionally valid, adding that the government records prove that Kunbis and Marathas belong to the same caste.

Jarange issues fresh threat to Fadnavis

Jarange warned that more than 5 crore Marathas will come to Mumbai if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis does not listen to the demands.

"Marathas are waiting to arrive in Mumbai. They are waiting for the right time. More than 5 crore Marathas will come to Mumbai if Fadnavis does not listen to the demands of the community," he said.

Mumbai witnesses traffic snarls

Hundreds of people from the Maratha community gathered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and other parts of south Mumbai to demand reservation, leading to traffic jams and problems for commuters. In response, the police diverted vehicles heading towards the CSMT area. Officials also said that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) suspended, rerouted or shortened several bus services going to CSMT.