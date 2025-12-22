BMC polls: Congress promises Chhath ghats, hawker policy to woo North Indian voters The seven-point document was released by the North Indian cell of the party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and other office-bearers.

Mumbai:

The Congress has released a manifesto for the Mumbai civic body elections promising permanent immersion ponds for Chhath Puja, protection of the dignity and livelihood of North Indians, and a transparent hawker policy. The seven-point manifesto was unveiled on Sunday by the party's North Indian cell in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and other senior leaders.

Key promises by Congress

The Congress has pledged to implement a transparent hawker policy that includes smart vending zones, digital licences for eligible vendors, and fair elections to town vending committees.

It also assured political and social protection to North Indians and better facilities for auto and taxi drivers, including rest centres and free health check-ups.

Among other key promises are the construction of permanent immersion ponds and ghats at beaches for Chhath Puja, better lighting, changing rooms and lifeguard services for women devotees, and the development of a large, affordable travellers' facility for cultural events and weddings.

The manifesto also commits to setting up affordable waiting halls near railway stations during Diwali and Chhath Puja in coordination with the BMC and railways, as well as introducing a transparent licensing policy for stables with subsidised water tariffs.

Gaikwad said the Congress had consistently stood by the north Indian community and ensured them political representation whenever the party was in power. "The Congress has given North Indians opportunities as MLAs, MPs, ministers, corporators and mayors, but the BJP has failed to address their core issues," she alleged.

Congress mulls alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA

Following a drubbing in elections to the municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, the Congress is looking for an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, and the two sides have also held four meetings in the past 10 days. On Sunday, a Congress delegation led by UB Venkatesh also met Ambedkar and discussed the possibility of forming an alliance.

The delegation also included Sachin Sawant and Aslam Shaikh. The grand old party has also formed a three-member committee, which includes Amin Patel, Madhu Chavan, and Sachin Sawant, for this. According to sources, the two sides have held positive talks so far and may announce an alliance soon.

"The interaction underscored the importance of constructive dialogue and democratic engagement in the days ahead," Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday's meeting.

BMC elections

The voting for the high-stakes elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, will take place on January 15. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

This comes after the two-phase municipal councils and nagar panchayats elections, whose results were declared on Sunday. The elections were swept by the ruling Mahayuti, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT, and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP won 28, nine, and seven posts, respectively.

The Congress, Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but the allies have failed to form an alliance for the BMC elections. Sena-UBT is looking to seal an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), but Congress is against the move. Thus, Congress is looking for an alternative alliance for the BMC polls.

