BMC mayoral election likely on January 30, BJP expected to secure post BMC mayor election: Sources indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to offer the mayor’s post to the Shinde faction.

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may hold its mayoral election on January 30, as per sources. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to get a new mayor following the election. Sources further indicate that the BJP is unlikely to offer the mayor’s post to the Shinde faction. The BMC Commissioner will formally announce the mayor election schedule. This will include a draw to decide the category from which the mayor will be elected, followed by the voting process for both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Mahayuti holds comfortable edge in numbers

The combined strength of the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the BMC stands at 118 corporators, which is four more than the required majority mark of 114. With the support of Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has three seats and is part of the Mahayuti alliance, the tally rises to 121, further strengthening the ruling alliance’s position.

Opposition falls short of majority

On the opposition side, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has secured 65 seats. It had contested the elections in alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which managed to win only six seats. The Congress won 24 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) was reduced to just one seat. Even when combined, these parties total 96 seats, well below the majority threshold.

Alliance gaps within MVA

While the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress and NCP (SP) chose to contest the BMC elections independently. The Sena (UBT) had proposed that Congress join its alliance with the MNS, but the proposal was turned down, leading to a fragmented opposition front.

Despite his party’s defeat, Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his ambition to see a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor in Mumbai. Addressing party workers, he said his dream would be fulfilled “if God is willing.” He also launched a sharp attack on the BJP, rejecting claims that his party has been politically finished.

“The BJP could not finish Shiv Sena on the ground. They have won through betrayal by mortgaging Mumbai,” Thackeray said, adding that the “Marathi manoos” would not forgive the ruling party. He asserted that the political battle in Mumbai was far from over.

Shinde Sena corporators shifted to hotel

Amid the uncertainty over the mayoral post, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has moved all its 29 corporators to a five-star hotel in Bandra’s Taj Lands End. Party sources said the move was meant to “refresh” corporators after a hectic election campaign, though it remains unclear how long they will stay there.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, hit back at Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism, highlighting the BJP’s strong performance in the civic polls.

He pointed out that the party secured a 45 per cent vote share, reflecting broad public support for its development agenda.

Comparing the results with the 2017 elections, Fadnavis noted that the BJP had improved its strike rate significantly. “In 2017, we contested 227 seats and won 82. This time, we contested only 135 seats and won 89,” he said, adding that the party narrowly missed crossing the 100-seat mark in several wards