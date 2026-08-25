Maharashtra govt orders strict fire, electrical safety audits of all hospitals; sets six-month check rule

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has stepped up safety measures across hospitals in the state, directing all government, private and charitable healthcare institutions to conduct comprehensive fire, electrical and building safety audits and submit their reports at the earliest. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has instructed authorities to ensure that safety checks are not limited to paperwork and that hospitals undergo regular physical inspections to identify and address potential risks.

The government has called for particular attention to sensitive areas of hospitals where patients may be more vulnerable during an emergency. These include Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), nurseries and operation theatres. The safety preparedness of these departments will be examined as part of the audit, with authorities expected to check whether hospitals have adequate arrangements to respond to fire, electrical or other building-related emergencies.

Physical safety checks every six months

The Maharashtra government has made it clear that safety compliance cannot remain a one-time exercise. Physical safety inspections of every hospital building and block will have to be carried out once every six months. The move is aimed at ensuring that safety systems remain functional and that any shortcomings are identified before they can turn into a serious risk for patients, medical staff and visitors.

Hospitals to appoint nodal safety officers

As per the information, every healthcare institution will also be required to appoint a nodal officer to oversee safety-related arrangements. The officer will be responsible for regularly monitoring safety measures, mock drills and staff training. This is expected to create a clear point of responsibility within hospitals and ensure that emergency preparedness is reviewed on a continuing basis.

Strict action in case of negligence

The government has also warned of action against hospital heads if negligence contributes to an accident. According to the directions, delays in conducting fire audits or lapses in safety arrangements that result in an incident could lead to strict action against the head of the concerned institution. The emphasis is therefore on accountability as well as compliance, with hospital authorities expected to ensure that safety measures are actually implemented on the ground.

Focus shifts from compliance on paper to preparedness

The new directions put greater emphasis on practical safety preparedness inside healthcare facilities. Regular physical inspections, mock drills and employee training are intended to ensure that hospitals are prepared to respond quickly if an emergency occurs.

For patients and their families, particularly those relying on critical care and neonatal services, effective fire and electrical safety measures can be crucial during emergencies. The six-month inspection cycle and appointment of nodal officers are aimed at keeping these safeguards under regular supervision.

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