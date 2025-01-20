Monday, January 20, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. BMC elections: SP decides to contest polls alone in another big blow to Maha Vikas Aghadi

BMC elections: SP decides to contest polls alone in another big blow to Maha Vikas Aghadi

BMC elections 2025: Abu Azmi confirmed that the Samajwadi Party is preparing to contest elections on 150 seats of BMC and will give tickets to good candidates. He also stated that the SP has given the order to start the election preparations.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Manmath Nayak
Mumbai
Published : Jan 20, 2025 18:18 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 18:19 IST
BMC elections 2025.
Image Source : FILE BMC elections 2025.

BMC elections 2025: In another big blow to Mahavikas Aghadi, the Samajwadi Party on Monday announced to contest the BMC elections alone and said it is preparing to contest 150 seats of BMC.

As per special sources, the SP has also started the process of selecting candidates. In the meantime, SP leader Abu Azmi said there is no coordination in MVA and Uddhav Thackeray has already announced that the MVA will fight the BMC polls alone.

Abu Azmi confirmed that the Samajwadi Party is preparing to contest elections on 150 seats of BMC and will give tickets to good candidates. He also stated that the SP has given the order to start the election preparations.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement