BMC elections: SP decides to contest polls alone in another big blow to Maha Vikas Aghadi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BMC elections 2025.

BMC elections 2025: In another big blow to Mahavikas Aghadi, the Samajwadi Party on Monday announced to contest the BMC elections alone and said it is preparing to contest 150 seats of BMC.

As per special sources, the SP has also started the process of selecting candidates. In the meantime, SP leader Abu Azmi said there is no coordination in MVA and Uddhav Thackeray has already announced that the MVA will fight the BMC polls alone.

Abu Azmi confirmed that the Samajwadi Party is preparing to contest elections on 150 seats of BMC and will give tickets to good candidates. He also stated that the SP has given the order to start the election preparations.