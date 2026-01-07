BMC Elections 2026: NCP (AP) releases manifesto, promises property tax waiver | Check details NCP (AP) is promising to build 500 kilometres of new roads over the next five years, alongside modernising bridges, flyovers and key arterial routes.

Mumbai:

Setting the tone early for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Wednesday released its manifesto, promising to remake Mumbai into a “world-class, inclusive and glorious city”. The document places social justice, infrastructure push and transparent governance at the heart of its civic vision, while invoking the ideological legacy of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar.

The manifesto was unveiled by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, BMC poll coordination committee head Nawab Malik and Mumbai unit working president Siddharth Kamble, among other party leaders.

Roads, jobs and smarter commute

At the core of the NCP’s pitch is a sweeping infrastructure upgrade. The party has promised to build 500 kilometres of new roads over the next five years, alongside modernising bridges, flyovers and key arterial routes. Business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli and the eastern suburbs are set to be developed as expanded economic hubs to generate employment closer to residential areas.

To tackle Mumbai’s chronic traffic woes, the NCP has proposed an AI-powered Smart Traffic Signal system, coupled with expanded CCTV surveillance and public Wi-Fi under the Smart City framework.

The manifesto makes a strong pitch on civic essentials, promising 24/7 clean and free water supply for residents of old chawls and slum areas. A dedicated ‘Jal Samrudh Nagar Abhiyan’ will focus on water conservation and distribution reforms, with a target of 100 per cent Smart Water Meter coverage by 2030.

On waste management, the party has proposed a ‘Zero Waste’ policy, a Waste Credit Certificate system to reward citizens for waste segregation, and a focused River Rejuvenation campaign aimed at cleaning water bodies and preventing monsoon flooding.

Health and education get a tech upgrade

Healthcare reforms feature prominently, with the NCP promising to convert municipal hospitals into round-the-clock Arogya Kalyan Kendras equipped with teleconsultation services. Health cards for all municipal school students are also on the agenda.

In education, the party plans to modernise civic schools with digital classrooms and AI-based learning tools. Free study rooms and career guidance centres are to be set up in every ward, while specialised schools for hearing- and speech-impaired students will be established across the city.

One of the most eye-catching promises in the manifesto is a waiver of property tax for homes measuring up to 700 square feet a move likely to resonate with middle-class voters. The NCP has also pledged to construct 1 lakh new affordable homes and speed up Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, ensuring basic amenities and ownership rights for slum residents.

Positioning itself as environmentally conscious, the party has promised to plant one million trees and push for electric buses and CNG vehicles to curb pollution. On public transport, the manifesto commits to working with the Centre to expand Metro and suburban railway networks. Notably, it promises full fare concessions for persons with disabilities (Divyang) on the Mumbai Metro.

Women’s safety is addressed through a ‘Safe Mumbai’ campaign, which includes increased police patrolling, dedicated helplines and hostels for working women. For the city’s youth, the NCP plans skill development centres in every ward, along with municipal-level job fairs and apprenticeship programmes to improve employability.