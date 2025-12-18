BMC elections: 2,700 aspirants participate in Shiv Sena's interview process for candidate selection BMC polls: Sena's former Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale said thousands of aspirants were seeking party candidature for the January 15 civic body elections. There are a total 227 wards in Mumbai.

Mumbai:

More than 2,700 aspirants took part in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena interview process for candidate selection for the upcoming BMC elections 2026, a leader of the party claimed. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday conducted interviews of persons wishing to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on the party ticket.

Sena's former Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale said thousands of aspirants were seeking party candidature for the January 15 civic body elections. There are a total 227 wards in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena to contest BMC polls as part of Mahayuti alliance

"Shiv Sena will contest the municipal elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance. However, in order to ensure selection of suitable candidates, the party organised an interview programme today at Rangsharda (in Bandra)," he said.

Interviews were conducted constituency-wise as per the Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, Shewale said, adding that the party appointed three observers for this process.

2,700 people interviewed for 227 wards

While all political parties in the city conducted interviews of aspirants, none of them received the kind of overwhelming response that Shiv Sena got. "More than 2,700 people were interviewed for 227 wards," he said.

Shewale claimed that office-bearers from parties such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also appeared for interviews today.

"Eknath Shinde, during his two-and-a-half-year tenure as chief minister, has left a strong impact through the developmental work carried out across the state and in Mumbai. As a result, Shiv Sena is confident of victory. Due to Shinde's influence, Shiv Sena is witnessing an overwhelming response from aspirants," the former MP claimed.

Also Read:

BMC Elections 2026: BJP-Shiv Sena lock 150 seats, gear up for Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde rally blitz | Video