BJP MLA Nitesh Rane challenges to perform 'Maha Aarti' in front of mosque

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

In a controversial statement made after a Navratri celebration in the Trombay area of Mumbai's Chembur, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane issued a provocative challenge regarding the performance of a Maha Aarti in front of a mosque.

Rane stated, "This is not Pakistan; this is a Hindu nation. I can go anywhere. Under Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, I am free to perform Maha Aarti wherever I wish."

He further asserted that he had informed the police that if anyone attempted to stop the Hindu community from celebrating Navratri, he would carry out the Maha Aarti in front of a mosque. Rane emphasised that he holds no issues with patriotic Muslims but expressed his concern about those who disrupt Hindu festivals or processions by throwing stones or creating obstacles.

This statement has sparked significant controversy and debate, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding religious celebrations in the region.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Rane for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a speech delivered at a Hindu religious gathering in Achalpur, Amravati district, on Sunday night. He allegedly made derogatory remarks against the minority community, which led to an FIR being lodged. A similar case had been filed against Rane in the past at Ahmednagar for his controversial statement.