BJP changes strategy for Maharashtra polls: Not PM Modi, but THIS key leader to hold maximum rallies

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The election campaign in Maharashtra has gained momentum from Wednesday a day after the deadline the nomination ended for the assembly polls. Major rallies of key leaders are being organised by both Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti. Sources indicate that over 50 public meetings by prominent BJP leaders will take place during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. High-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to hold public meetings across the state.

PM Modi to hold rallies in THESE areas

According to sources, PM Modi plans to hold a total of eight public meetings in West Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Mumbai-Konkan, North Maharashtra and Marathwada. The responsibility for most public meetings has been given to Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari and Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Sources associated with BJP said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold 15 rallies in different districts. Like Haryana, in Maharashtra too, CM Yogi will be seen seeking votes for BJP and NDA candidates. Apart from Yogi, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also come to Maharashtra for the election campaign.

Devendra Fadnavis to conduct maximum rallies

According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold 20 rallies, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will conduct 40 rallies. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will lead 50 rallies, and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule will conduct 40 rallies. Apart from these, rallies will also be conducted by local leaders.

It is worth noting that even in the Haryana elections, PM Modi and Amit Shah held fewer rallies, with most rallies conducted by local leaders. Following a similar strategy, the BJP has planned its approach in Maharashtra. In Haryana, the BJP won more seats than anticipated, forming a record government for the third consecutive time.

Who will hold how many rallies?

PM Modi: 8

Amit Shah: 20

Nitin Gadkari: 40

Devendra Fadnavis: 50

Chandrashekhar Bawankule: 40

Yogi Adityanath: 15

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

