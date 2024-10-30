Zeeshan Siddique alleges Congress of betrayal, says 'will now fight my father's unfinished battle' | Interview

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique

Baba Siddique's son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique opened up on the assassination of his father and his political roadmap as he recently joined Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's National Congress Party. During a conversation with India TV, Bandra East MLA said he vowed to continue the legacy of his father, who was gunned down earlier this month. Siddique is contesting from the Bandra East seat.

I will follow the path shown by my father: Zeeshan

Speaking on late father, Siddique said he would now fight his father's unfinished battle. "I will follow the path shown by my father. papa did not come to my office much. In between, I had gone out to eat something. On hearing the news of firing, I ran away from there barefoot," he said recalling the day when his father was shot dead out of his office.

"When papa came to my office, I asked him if there was any work, then he said he there was no work but he would meet me at home. He used to walk with the workers," he added.

Shooters shot papa while he was sitting in the car, he recounted, adding his father had lost a lot of blood due to the bullet injury.

"The doctors tried very hard to save him. The shooters shot at papa while he was sitting in the car. Lawrence Bishnoi's name came up before Papa reached the hospital. I and my father did not receive any threat. We had talked about increasing security," he elaborated.

Papa saved me: Siddique

Emotional Siddique said the shooters came to kill him but his father saved him.

"One of papa's two security guards used to leave early. The shooters had come to my office to kill me too. I think while leaving office, papa saved me," he added.

Siddique accused Congress of betrayal

Taking a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Siddique said Congress did not fight for his rights.

"Papa left Congress because of what happened to me. Many people in Congress are anti-Muslim. Some people in Congress had told me two and a half years ago that party would not give a ticket from my constituency- Bandra East. They told me I should contest elections from Versova.

"What happened to me cannot be compensated.. Now I will fight my father's incomplete battle, I will follow the path shown by my father," he asserted.

Will continue my father's legacy: Siddique

"It was an emotional moment for my family, and when people who were friends played games with us, Ajitdada kept his word, believed in me and the Bandra East constituency’s demand to see me as an MLA. I will fight elections and fulfil my father’s dream," he added.

Also read: Maharashtra Polls: BJP fields 148 candidates, Congress 103 | Check which party fighting from how many seats