Maharashtra govt releases Rs 2,399-crore subsidy to over 49 lakh farmers ahead of assembly polls

The Maharashtra government on Monday disbursed a subsidy amount of Rs 2,399 crore to cotton and soybean growers under a new scheme through which Rs 5,000 per hectare subsidy will be provided to the farmers. The farmers who had registered on the state government's portal and cultivated cotton and soybean in the 2023 kharif season have received the subsidy amount directly into their bank accounts through DBT.

According to an official of the state agriculture department, a total of 49,50,000 farmers received the subsidy amount directly into their bank accounts. The total outlay for which was Rs 2,398.93 crore, he added.

First phase launched

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar launched the subsidy scheme targeting farmers just ahead of the assembly polls which are likely to be held in November. Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde was also present on the occasion. The trio transferred the amount to the beneficiaries before the Cabinet meeting, marking the launch of the first phase.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "We had promised to provide financial assistance to cotton and soybean farmers in the state under Bhavantar Yojana. Rs 2399 crore were transferred through the online system to the accounts of about 50 lakh farmers in the state in the first phase was launched today before the state cabinet meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shindeji, myself and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This distribution has started from today. All colleagues in the cabinet were present on this occasion."

96 lakh total cultivators in state

In a statement issued by the agriculture department, there are 96 lakh cultivators of cotton and soybean in the state, of which 68,06,923 were able to upload relevant information on the government portal for subsidy distribution.

