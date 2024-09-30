Maharashtra govt declares cow as 'Rajya Mata' ahead of polls, cites its cultural importance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order and declared cow and 'Rajya Mata'. The government took the step citing the cultural importance of cows in the Indian tradition. In the official order, the Eknath Shinde-led government said that cows have been an important part of the Indian tradition and hold a spiritual, scientific and military significance since time immemorial.

Concern over decreasing Indigenous cows

Highlighting various breeds of cows found across India, the Maharashtra government also raised concern over the decrease in the number of indigenous cows. In its official order, the govt also emphasised the use of cow dung in agriculture through which the human gets nutrition in staple food. Considering the religious and cultural importance along with the socio-economic factors related to the cow and its products, the government encouraged the cattle rearers to rear Indigenous cows.

Notably, in India, the cow is given the status of mother and is worshipped in Hinduism. Apart from this, its milk, urine and dung are considered sacred and are used in abundance. Cow milk is very beneficial for the human body, while cow urine is claimed to cure many diseases.