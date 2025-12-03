India slams joint op-ed by UK, French, German envoys questioning Russia ties ahead of Putin's visit India has objected to a joint op-ed by the British, French and German ambassadors criticising Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit. MEA officials called the public advice on India’s foreign relations inappropriate and unusual.

New Delhi:

India has expressed strong dissatisfaction after the British, French and German ambassadors in New Delhi jointly authored an opinion piece in a national daily just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit. Senior officials in the Ministry of External Affairs described the move as "very unusual" and "not acceptable diplomatic practice", indicating clear displeasure over the public commentary.

The op-ed, published in the Times of India and written by UK envoy Lindy Cameron, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou and German envoy Philipp Ackermann, sharply criticised Russia for its actions in the Ukraine conflict. The diplomats accused Moscow of intensifying air attacks even during peace efforts and destabilising the global order through disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks and airspace violations. They also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield.

MEA calls it inappropriate public advice

MEA officials said India has "taken note" of the op-ed and asserted that foreign diplomats should not publicly comment on or advise India regarding its relations with any third country. An official said, "It is very unusual. Not acceptable diplomatic practice to give public advice on third country relations." The timing of the op-ed, coming just before Putin's visit, has further heightened India's concerns.

India stresses importance of Russia ties

Officials reiterated that the upcoming visit by President Putin is an "important" one, highlighting the enduring strength of India Russia relations. They emphasised that the partnership has remained stable for decades and has contributed significantly to regional and global stability. Both sides will discuss key international and strategic issues during the talks.

Counterterrorism and trade also on agenda

It is to be noted here that terrorism continues to be a major pillar of cooperation, with officials recalling that Russia was the first country with which India set up a dedicated counterterrorism working group in 2002. On the trade front, the government remains optimistic that India’s exports to Russia, particularly pharmaceuticals, agriculture, processed foods and consumer goods, will grow substantially and help reduce the trade imbalance.

