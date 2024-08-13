Bangladeshi man, living illegally in India for 11 years, arrested from Mumbai airport

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Mumbai Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport. The accused was trying to travel abroad using fake documents. According to the information, the police arrested a person named Mohammad Usman Karamat Ali Biswas from Mumbai airport on Monday. Police said that he had been living in India since 2012 and was going to travel to Saudi on August 11 using fake documents.

Accused travelled abroad in 2016, 2023

According to police, he had also travelled abroad in 2016 and 2023. Police have recovered voter ID, Aadhar card, passport and other fake documents from the accused. During interrogation by the police, the accused said that he came to India illegally. He came to Kolkata at the age of about 13 and then went to Pune. While working there, he got forged documents made.

Five Bangladeshi nationals arrested

Earlier, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for illegally staying in the Navi Mumbai area of ​​Maharashtra. Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Navi Mumbai Police raided a residential complex in the Koparkhairane area on Saturday and arrested four women and a man. An officer of Koparkhairane police station said that during interrogation it was found that the five had entered India based on forged documents. He said that the age of the four women is between 34 to 45 years and they work as domestic help, while the man is 38 years old and he works as a painter in houses.

According to the officer, an FIR was registered against the five Bangladeshi nationals under sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery as well as provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules-1950 and the Foreigners Act-1946.

